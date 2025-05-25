Sign up
Photo 3200
Amazing Clouds
The weather has been changeable today, but luckily we have avoided the rain. There have, however, been lots of amazing clouds. Phil says that this looks like the Microsoft XP wallpaper!
25th May 2025
25th May 25
3
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4690
photos
179
followers
148
following
876% complete
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th May 2025 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
clouds
countryside.
Phil Sandford
ace
It does though 😜
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible
May 25th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
I agree with Phil
May 25th, 2025
