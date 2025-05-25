Previous
Amazing Clouds by carole_sandford
Photo 3200

Amazing Clouds

The weather has been changeable today, but luckily we have avoided the rain. There have, however, been lots of amazing clouds. Phil says that this looks like the Microsoft XP wallpaper!
25th May 2025

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford ace
It does though 😜
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
May 25th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I agree with Phil
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
