Photo 3202
Winston
Another from yesterday’s trip to East Kirkby. There was a lot of re-enactment as well as air displays - this one was Winston Churchill, who of course was our wartime prime minister.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Years 1 to 9
DSC-RX10M4
26th May 2025 10:30am
Tags
winston
,
churchill
carol white
ace
Great capture
May 27th, 2025
Michelle
Sounds like an interesting fun day
May 27th, 2025
