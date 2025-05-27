Previous
Winston by carole_sandford
Winston

Another from yesterday’s trip to East Kirkby. There was a lot of re-enactment as well as air displays - this one was Winston Churchill, who of course was our wartime prime minister.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Great capture
May 27th, 2025  
Michelle
Sounds like an interesting fun day
May 27th, 2025  
