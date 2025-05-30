Previous
The Flight of the Bumblebee by carole_sandford
The Flight of the Bumblebee

Pure fluke that I managed to catch this bee in flight, amongst the irises.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Kate ace
and gorgeous irises
May 30th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
May 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely caught!
May 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Skill not fluke
May 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning your super clever…
May 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful irises and a nice surprise! :-)
May 30th, 2025  
