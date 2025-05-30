Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3205
The Flight of the Bumblebee
Pure fluke that I managed to catch this bee in flight, amongst the irises.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4699
photos
179
followers
148
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Latest from all albums
1408
3202
3203
1409
3204
1410
3205
1411
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th May 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
iris
Kate
ace
and gorgeous irises
May 30th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely caught!
May 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Skill not fluke
May 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning your super clever…
May 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful irises and a nice surprise! :-)
May 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close