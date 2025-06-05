Sign up
Photo 3211
Dramatic Clouds
As I was driving home this evening I could see the clouds getting darker & more & more dramatic. So I diverted slightly through a village where I knew I could stop on the way back to the main road. The field of barley was an added bonus.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4709
photos
179
followers
148
following
879% complete
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
1413
3207
3208
1414
3209
3210
3211
1415
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
dramatic
,
skies
Hazel
ace
You've captured the barley so well!
June 5th, 2025
moni kozi
Splendid composition.
June 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A fabulous scene
June 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful… superb capture…
June 5th, 2025
