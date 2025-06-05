Previous
Dramatic Clouds

As I was driving home this evening I could see the clouds getting darker & more & more dramatic. So I diverted slightly through a village where I knew I could stop on the way back to the main road. The field of barley was an added bonus.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

ace
@carole_sandford
Hazel ace
You've captured the barley so well!
June 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
Splendid composition.
June 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A fabulous scene
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful… superb capture…
June 5th, 2025  
