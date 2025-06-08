Previous
Backlit Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 3214

Backlit Tulips

I noticed these tulips on the hall table were being backlit by the sunlight coming through the front door glass.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Barb
Glorious!
June 8th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Very Pretty love the colours!
June 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2025  
Beverley
Gorgeous warm pretty colours, wonderful light
June 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
Lovely colour & two tone markings.
June 8th, 2025  
