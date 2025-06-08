Sign up
Previous
Photo 3214
Backlit Tulips
I noticed these tulips on the hall table were being backlit by the sunlight coming through the front door glass.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4715
photos
178
followers
148
following
880% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th June 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
tulips
Barb
ace
Glorious!
June 8th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Very Pretty love the colours!
June 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous warm pretty colours, wonderful light
June 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely colour & two tone markings.
June 8th, 2025
