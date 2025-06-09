Sign up
Previous
Photo 3215
Peony
Playing about with a photo of a garden peony & using the portrait f option, it changed the background to black. I particularly liked how this looked, so it’s todays offering.
These peonies just keep giving!
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
8
4
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th June 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
peony
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Suits the dark background very well.
June 9th, 2025
Brennie B
that's beautiful contrast. Quite stunning
June 9th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely image!
June 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 9th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
June 9th, 2025
jo
ace
Amazing colour showed off by a great comperstion
June 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I love a black background, it makes all the difference to a photo like this.
June 9th, 2025
julia
ace
My fave flower but unfortunately we can't grow them here very successfully.. Too milder Temps apparently.. Gorgeous shot and processing..
June 9th, 2025
