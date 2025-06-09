Previous
Peony by carole_sandford
Photo 3215

Peony

Playing about with a photo of a garden peony & using the portrait f option, it changed the background to black. I particularly liked how this looked, so it’s todays offering.
These peonies just keep giving!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Suits the dark background very well.
June 9th, 2025  
Brennie B
that's beautiful contrast. Quite stunning
June 9th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely image!
June 9th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 9th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
June 9th, 2025  
jo ace
Amazing colour showed off by a great comperstion
June 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I love a black background, it makes all the difference to a photo like this.
June 9th, 2025  
julia ace
My fave flower but unfortunately we can't grow them here very successfully.. Too milder Temps apparently.. Gorgeous shot and processing..
June 9th, 2025  
