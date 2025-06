Opium Poppy 1

I had been looking at this poppy on & off & took a couple of photos that I wasn’t happy with. Decided to bring it indoors & try again. Seemed to work so much better as a still life!

The flower would probably have fallen within the next 24 hrs anyway, as one petal was already drooping, so I didn’t feel so bad about picking it!

Best on black if you feel inclined.