Previous
Sea Holly by carole_sandford
Photo 3220

Sea Holly

Starting to get colour now. Such an interesting plant.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
882% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
These are pretty
June 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
These are a beautiful & gritty sort of plant for the garden. Stunning in an arrangement too. Are they easy to grow?
June 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely fav
June 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@happypat Phil says he just stuck it in & they get bigger each year, so I guess the answer is yes….
June 14th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous
June 14th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful blues… it bears a strong resemblance to thistle.
June 14th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Super shot!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact