Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3220
Sea Holly
Starting to get colour now. Such an interesting plant.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4726
photos
177
followers
147
following
882% complete
View this month »
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
Latest from all albums
1420
3217
3218
1421
3219
1422
3220
1423
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th June 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
holly
Michelle
These are pretty
June 14th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
These are a beautiful & gritty sort of plant for the garden. Stunning in an arrangement too. Are they easy to grow?
June 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely fav
June 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@happypat
Phil says he just stuck it in & they get bigger each year, so I guess the answer is yes….
June 14th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous
June 14th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful blues… it bears a strong resemblance to thistle.
June 14th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Super shot!
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close