Previous
Photo 3222
Poppies En masse
Another from our visit to the poppy field. A whole crowd of red beauties!
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4729
photos
177
followers
147
following
882% complete
View this month »
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
Latest from all albums
1421
3219
1422
3220
1423
3221
1424
3222
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th June 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frame
,
poppies
,
full
,
lots
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
June 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fields of poppies are special…
June 16th, 2025
Michelle
Was a lovely sight to see
June 16th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
What a beautiful sight!
June 16th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous, I just love this
June 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely closer shot.
June 16th, 2025
