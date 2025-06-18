Sign up
Photo 3224
Hartsholme Lake
The rhododendrons are out in Hartsholme Park. I liked this view across the lake to the white bridge, with the flowers in the foreground.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
June 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
What gorgeous flowers!!
June 18th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Love the framing of this. Beautiful.
June 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - the bright Rhododendron and the sunlit water - so calm and inviting !
June 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture… beautifully done.
June 18th, 2025
