Hartsholme Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 3224

Hartsholme Lake

The rhododendrons are out in Hartsholme Park. I liked this view across the lake to the white bridge, with the flowers in the foreground.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
June 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
What gorgeous flowers!!
June 18th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Love the framing of this. Beautiful.
June 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - the bright Rhododendron and the sunlit water - so calm and inviting !
June 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… beautifully done.
June 18th, 2025  
