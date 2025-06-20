Previous
Yarrow by carole_sandford
Photo 3226

Yarrow

Or at least that is what the app says. We thought it was a sedum, but regardless, it’s very pretty!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That’s a lovely pink.
June 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful perfect capture… gorgeous proud pink.
June 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Flowers similar but leaves not thick enough for sedum, I think. Very pretty
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact