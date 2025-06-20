Sign up
Previous
Photo 3226
Yarrow
Or at least that is what the app says. We thought it was a sedum, but regardless, it’s very pretty!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4735
photos
177
followers
147
following
883% complete
View this month »
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
Latest from all albums
1424
3222
3223
1425
3224
1426
3225
3226
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th June 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a lovely pink.
June 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful perfect capture… gorgeous proud pink.
June 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Flowers similar but leaves not thick enough for sedum, I think. Very pretty
June 20th, 2025
