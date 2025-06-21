Previous
Seed Heads by carole_sandford
Photo 3227

Seed Heads

Poppy seed heads in the garden. Played with the dof.
We’ve been waiting for rain & thunderstorms. A few spots of rain but that’s all & the temperature is still 26°C !
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Michelle
Lovely capture of these seed heads, I find them just as pretty as the flowers! We topped 30° in Kent and had a few drops of rain and then intense sun again!
June 21st, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice dof
June 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very enchanting
June 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Delightful
June 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely capture of the poppy seedheads - they are beautiful at every stage .
June 21st, 2025  
