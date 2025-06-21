Sign up
Previous
Photo 3227
Seed Heads
Poppy seed heads in the garden. Played with the dof.
We’ve been waiting for rain & thunderstorms. A few spots of rain but that’s all & the temperature is still 26°C !
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
5
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4736
photos
177
followers
147
following
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st June 2025 7:11pm
Tags
seed
,
poppies
,
heads
Michelle
Lovely capture of these seed heads, I find them just as pretty as the flowers! We topped 30° in Kent and had a few drops of rain and then intense sun again!
June 21st, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice dof
June 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very enchanting
June 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
June 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely capture of the poppy seedheads - they are beautiful at every stage .
June 21st, 2025
