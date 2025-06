Brayford Pool

Lucy & I went into the metropolis of Lincoln today. This shot was taken from the 7th floor of the car park & I gave it a letterbox presentation.

The Brayford Pool is the oldest in land port in England. Following much development over many millennia, it is no longer surrounded by mills, breweries & engine sheds. It is now home to the university, stylish restaurants & hotels.

About half an hour later we got rain, though only for about 5 minutes at most!