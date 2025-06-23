Sign up
Previous
Photo 3229
Big Sky
Late posting today. Have been down in Leicestershire visiting various family members & didn’t get back until quite late. This was a quickly grabbed mobile shot on the way home.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2025 9:16pm
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
big
,
setting
Barb
ace
Really lovely day's end!
June 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super skies
June 23rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
A very nice big sky
June 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So dramatic above this large meadow
June 23rd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
the sky is gorgeous , a perfect summer sky
June 23rd, 2025
