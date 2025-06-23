Previous
Big Sky by carole_sandford
Photo 3229

Big Sky

Late posting today. Have been down in Leicestershire visiting various family members & didn’t get back until quite late. This was a quickly grabbed mobile shot on the way home.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Carole Sandford

Barb ace
Really lovely day's end!
June 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super skies
June 23rd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
A very nice big sky
June 23rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So dramatic above this large meadow
June 23rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the sky is gorgeous , a perfect summer sky
June 23rd, 2025  
