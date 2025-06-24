Previous
Tiny Beauty by carole_sandford
Photo 3230

Tiny Beauty

These flowers are really quite tiny. I don’t know their name & all the app could come up with was a rose, which I don’t think is correct.
Managed to catch a visiting bug too.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beverley ace
Beautiful amber colour… plus a nice photo bomber…
June 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A very pretty shade of yellow.
June 24th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful colour.
June 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
June 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful and bright - nice contrasting photo bomber ! Could the flower be a Geum !
June 24th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
So pretty, It does look very much like a rose. I hope someone can identify it
June 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a gorgeous little flower Carole , love the green backdrop too
June 24th, 2025  
