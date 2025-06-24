Sign up
Previous
Photo 3230
Tiny Beauty
These flowers are really quite tiny. I don’t know their name & all the app could come up with was a rose, which I don’t think is correct.
Managed to catch a visiting bug too.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th June 2025 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
Beverley
ace
Beautiful amber colour… plus a nice photo bomber…
June 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A very pretty shade of yellow.
June 24th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful colour.
June 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
June 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful and bright - nice contrasting photo bomber ! Could the flower be a Geum !
June 24th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
So pretty, It does look very much like a rose. I hope someone can identify it
June 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a gorgeous little flower Carole , love the green backdrop too
June 24th, 2025
