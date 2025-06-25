Previous
Thirsty Robin by carole_sandford
Photo 3231

Thirsty Robin

A moulting Robin getting a drink from the bird bath in the garden this evening. I like the water droplet on the beak.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z ace
Such a little sweetie..
June 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture - love the little droplet of water hanging from his beak ! fav
June 25th, 2025  
Monica
Lovely
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful Carole…..the water drip is so sharp.
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful, I love the water drop
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Pretty Robin enjoying your bath…cute
June 25th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Charming...:)
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely capture.
June 25th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
June 25th, 2025  
Hazel ace
So lovely!
June 25th, 2025  
