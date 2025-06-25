Sign up
Previous
Photo 3231
Thirsty Robin
A moulting Robin getting a drink from the bird bath in the garden this evening. I like the water droplet on the beak.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
12
9
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4741
photos
178
followers
146
following
885% complete
View this month »
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
Latest from all albums
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
1427
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
12
Fav's
9
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th June 2025 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
drink
,
robin
Rob Z
ace
Such a little sweetie..
June 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture - love the little droplet of water hanging from his beak ! fav
June 25th, 2025
Monica
Lovely
June 25th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful Carole…..the water drip is so sharp.
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful, I love the water drop
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty Robin enjoying your bath…cute
June 25th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Charming...:)
June 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely capture.
June 25th, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
June 25th, 2025
Hazel
ace
So lovely!
June 25th, 2025
