Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3232
A Wild One…
We have some wild poppies in our garden as well as our large opium ones. I think these must have been planted courtesy of the birds. The wind has been battering them today & the four flowers that were in bloom are now no more!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4743
photos
178
followers
146
following
885% complete
View this month »
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
Latest from all albums
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
1427
3232
1428
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th June 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
poppies
,
wild
moni kozi
Carole, are your poppies buzzing with bees? My mother's are visited by 5 or 6 bees at a time. I've never seen that in any other flower.
June 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@monikozi
not noticed them on the wild ones but I had seen them on our other ones. But I feel that the amount of bees that are around is less than usual anyway.
June 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful poppy and capture !
June 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A pretty poppy with more to come
June 26th, 2025
Kate
ace
Love the spiky stems and bud/seed pod
June 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the angle
June 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close