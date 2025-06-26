Previous
A Wild One… by carole_sandford
Photo 3232

A Wild One…

We have some wild poppies in our garden as well as our large opium ones. I think these must have been planted courtesy of the birds. The wind has been battering them today & the four flowers that were in bloom are now no more!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
moni kozi
Carole, are your poppies buzzing with bees? My mother's are visited by 5 or 6 bees at a time. I've never seen that in any other flower.
June 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@monikozi not noticed them on the wild ones but I had seen them on our other ones. But I feel that the amount of bees that are around is less than usual anyway.
June 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful poppy and capture !
June 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A pretty poppy with more to come
June 26th, 2025  
Kate ace
Love the spiky stems and bud/seed pod
June 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the angle
June 26th, 2025  
