Bank House

This a brasserie/ hotel in the Surfleet area of Kings Lynn, where we had dinner this evening. Very nice too.

Have never really visited Kings Lynn before, other than negotiating a huge & horrible roundabout on the way to see my Mother-in-law 20 plus years ago! ( I was quite surprised when I realised it was so long ago!). Several times I had to go round the darn thing twice, because I’d missed the exit I needed !🤦🏼‍♀️🤣