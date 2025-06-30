Previous
Lavender Butterfly by carole_sandford
Lavender Butterfly

We started our day with breakfast at Norfolk Lavender today. Had a wander around & took lots of photos? So you may see more.
The butterflies were all over the lavender flowers.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford
Gorgeous
June 30th, 2025  
Barb
I agree with Phil! Simply gorgeous!
June 30th, 2025  
Helene
so beautiful. fav
June 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Very picturesque
June 30th, 2025  
Kate
Nice closeup
June 30th, 2025  
