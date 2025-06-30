Sign up
Previous
Photo 3236
Lavender Butterfly
We started our day with breakfast at Norfolk Lavender today. Had a wander around & took lots of photos? So you may see more.
The butterflies were all over the lavender flowers.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
5
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4751
photos
178
followers
146
following
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3233
1429
3234
1430
3235
1431
3236
1432
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th June 2025 10:31am
norfolk
butterfly
lavender
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
June 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
I agree with Phil! Simply gorgeous!
June 30th, 2025
Helene
ace
so beautiful. fav
June 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
June 30th, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice closeup
June 30th, 2025
