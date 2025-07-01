Sign up
Previous
Photo 3237
Norfolk Lavender
Row upon row of Lavender - quite a sight & great aroma.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
9
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th June 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
norfolk
,
lavender
Brennie B
Oh I love this place. Took the kids years ago .amazing isn't it !
July 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture
July 1st, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Bootifull
July 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Unbelievably beautiful!
July 1st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful field of Lavender!
July 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
OH MY! Just beautiful.
July 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous…. I love norfolk
July 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Spectacular
July 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It must have been heavenly!
July 1st, 2025
