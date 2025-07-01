Previous
Norfolk Lavender by carole_sandford
Photo 3237

Norfolk Lavender

Row upon row of Lavender - quite a sight & great aroma.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Brennie B
Oh I love this place. Took the kids years ago .amazing isn't it !
July 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture
July 1st, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Bootifull
July 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Unbelievably beautiful!
July 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful field of Lavender!
July 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
OH MY! Just beautiful.
July 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous…. I love norfolk
July 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Spectacular
July 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It must have been heavenly!
July 1st, 2025  
