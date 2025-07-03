Previous
Common Poppy by carole_sandford
Photo 3239

Common Poppy

Amazingly these wild poppies continue to flower in the garden. There are still more to come.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely floppiness to the petals, so delicate
July 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely , bright but quite unassuming - no pomp but simply just what it is ! fav
July 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
July 3rd, 2025  
