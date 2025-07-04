Previous
Lunch in the Capital by carole_sandford
Lunch in the Capital

My cousin Nigel & his wife Jo are briefly in London for a couple of days - their usual place of living being Canberra. They are currently cruising various places.
Phil & I went down on the train to meet up with them.
Carole Sandford

bkb in the city ace
Great that you were able to get together
July 4th, 2025  
Lynne
What fun!!
July 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
A day in the "smoke" , I hope the London prices provided value for money !
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good group shot
July 4th, 2025  
