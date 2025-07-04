Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3240
Lunch in the Capital
My cousin Nigel & his wife Jo are briefly in London for a couple of days - their usual place of living being Canberra. They are currently cruising various places.
Phil & I went down on the train to meet up with them.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4760
photos
176
followers
146
following
887% complete
View this month »
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
Latest from all albums
1433
3238
1434
3239
1435
84
3240
1436
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
family
,
london
,
trip
bkb in the city
ace
Great that you were able to get together
July 4th, 2025
Lynne
What fun!!
July 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
A day in the "smoke" , I hope the London prices provided value for money !
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good group shot
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close