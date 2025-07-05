Sign up
Previous
Photo 3241
Kings Cross
Kings Cross railway station last night, waiting for our platform to be announced. Have always liked the latticework on the ceiling.
Probably best on black.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
8
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4761
photos
176
followers
146
following
887% complete
View this month »
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
Latest from all albums
3238
1434
3239
1435
84
3240
1436
3241
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
railway
,
london
,
station
,
king’s
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing patterns
July 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Excellent!
July 5th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Great on black!
July 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding shot!
July 5th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Very nice B&W
July 5th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely
July 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love this!
July 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely place😊👍
July 5th, 2025
