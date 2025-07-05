Previous
Kings Cross by carole_sandford
Photo 3241

Kings Cross

Kings Cross railway station last night, waiting for our platform to be announced. Have always liked the latticework on the ceiling.
Probably best on black.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing patterns
July 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Excellent!
July 5th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Great on black!
July 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Outstanding shot!
July 5th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Very nice B&W
July 5th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely
July 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love this!
July 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely place😊👍
July 5th, 2025  
