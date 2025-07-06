Sign up
Previous
Photo 3242
Bee & Flowers
Lots more bees about now thank goodness, they had seemed a bit absent.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
9
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th June 2025 11:39am
Tags
flower
,
bee
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
July 6th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
July 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
July 6th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah great capture
July 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A very busy bee.
July 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great close up
July 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Awesome close up… beautiful colours & details…
July 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up ! fav
July 6th, 2025
