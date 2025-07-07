Sign up
Photo 3243
Marigold
Marigold in a sea of other marigolds.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flower
,
marigold
Monica
Pretty - I like your focus.
July 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So prettily captured - light, focus and dof ! fav
July 7th, 2025
