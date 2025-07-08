Previous
Peacock Butterfly by carole_sandford
Photo 3244

Peacock Butterfly

I have mainly photographed Butterflies & bees today in the garden.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

vaidas ace
Nice details
July 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a fabulous close up…..really beautiful.
July 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful close-up. Isn't it great to see all these butterflies. Fav.
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A perfect capture of this beautiful butterfly… Superb sharp details.
Wonderful capture… terrific photo.
July 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is stunning! The details are exquisite.
July 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 8th, 2025  
