Previous
Photo 3244
Peacock Butterfly
I have mainly photographed Butterflies & bees today in the garden.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
6
8
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4766
photos
176
followers
146
following
888% complete
View this month »
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
Latest from all albums
3240
1436
3241
3242
1437
3243
3244
1438
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th July 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
butterfly
vaidas
ace
Nice details
July 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a fabulous close up…..really beautiful.
July 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful close-up. Isn't it great to see all these butterflies. Fav.
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A perfect capture of this beautiful butterfly… Superb sharp details.
Wonderful capture… terrific photo.
July 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is stunning! The details are exquisite.
July 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 8th, 2025
