Buff tailed Bumble Bee by carole_sandford
Buff tailed Bumble Bee

Sticking with the theme of butterflies & bees, another bee from the garden.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous macro
July 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Super detail of that bee…the are very attractive looking.
July 9th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh wow! A great capture. That’s a gorgeous flower too.
July 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful closeup capture
July 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible capture
July 9th, 2025  
