Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3245
Buff tailed Bumble Bee
Sticking with the theme of butterflies & bees, another bee from the garden.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4768
photos
176
followers
146
following
889% complete
View this month »
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
Latest from all albums
3241
3242
1437
3243
3244
1438
3245
1439
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th July 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
bumble
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous macro
July 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Super detail of that bee…the are very attractive looking.
July 9th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh wow! A great capture. That’s a gorgeous flower too.
July 9th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful closeup capture
July 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible capture
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close