Previous
Photo 3246
Common Carder Bee
Looking head on at this one. I love his blonde fluffy hairdo! Sorry it’s another bee, but I like the shot too much, not to use it…
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
5
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th July 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
carder
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Splendid details
July 10th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Such vivid colors!
July 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
An excellent capture. No such thing as too many bees!
July 10th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning capture of this bee.
July 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great closeup.
July 10th, 2025
