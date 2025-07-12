Previous
Distant Cathedral by carole_sandford
Distant Cathedral

Looking along one of the channels that run either side of the River Witham, with Lincoln Cathedral 5 miles in the distance.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Michelle
Aww that’s cute he’s posing for you
July 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super view… amazing
July 12th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful scene
July 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome leading line taking us to the castle
July 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous composition! Very pretty!
July 12th, 2025  
