Photo 3248
Distant Cathedral
Looking along one of the channels that run either side of the River Witham, with Lincoln Cathedral 5 miles in the distance.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th July 2025 8:16pm
Tags
cathedral
,
river
,
lincoln
Michelle
Aww that’s cute he’s posing for you
July 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super view… amazing
July 12th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Beautiful scene
July 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome leading line taking us to the castle
July 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous composition! Very pretty!
July 12th, 2025
