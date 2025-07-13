Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3249
Another One
Another green woodpecker visiting the garden again today. I love his bandy legs 🤣
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4776
photos
177
followers
146
following
890% complete
View this month »
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
Latest from all albums
3246
1440
3247
1441
3248
1442
3249
1443
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2025 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
woodpecker
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
July 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
How lucky to get such a great shot of this lovely visito.
July 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Exciting visitor! Great shot too!
July 13th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
that must be wonderful to have a woodpecker visitor , I've only ever known one in our garden in almost 40 years !!!
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close