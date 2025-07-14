Previous
Alstroemeria by carole_sandford
Photo 3250

Alstroemeria

The current flowers in our house. Pretty pink colours.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
890% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful coloured flowers
July 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light, they are so photogenic.
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact