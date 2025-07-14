Sign up
Previous
Photo 3250
Alstroemeria
The current flowers in our house. Pretty pink colours.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4778
photos
177
followers
146
following
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Latest from all albums
3247
1441
3248
1442
3249
1443
3250
1444
9
2
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
14th July 2025 11:14am
pink
,
alstroemeria
Michelle
Beautiful coloured flowers
July 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, they are so photogenic.
July 14th, 2025
