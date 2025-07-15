Previous
Soggy Woodpecker by carole_sandford
Soggy Woodpecker

Carrying on with the bird theme. This fella was in & out of the garden a few times. The greater spotted Woodpecker. I was so pleased that I managed to get him on a branch & not on a feeder. He was quite wet from the rain, but seemed unbothered.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great achievement, Well done. So much nicer to see them in a natural setting. Fav.
July 15th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
They don’t stay on the tree for long do they; great pic.
July 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot ! fav
July 15th, 2025  
