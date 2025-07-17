Sign up
Previous
Photo 3253
Crocosmia
More of its flowers out now & a small photo bomber in the centre.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
0
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4783
photos
177
followers
146
following
891% complete
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
1443
3250
1444
3251
1445
3252
1446
3253
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th July 2025 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fly
,
garden
,
hover
