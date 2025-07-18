Previous
Seeking Shade by carole_sandford
Photo 3254

Seeking Shade

It’s been around 28°C today, part sunny, part cloudy. These cows were all under this tree, trying to stay cool I’d guess!
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Pat Knowles ace
I love that photo…..cows do y often sit under trees as they can stand a fair amount of heat but these are wise ones & it does sound very hot. A beautiful country scene. They are heifers!
July 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Charming
July 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Too hot today! Got to around 31º here. Bleugh! Waiting to see if any of the promised rain lands here tomorrow. Nice shot of the heifers.
July 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sensible cows.
July 18th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Such a lovely composition!
July 18th, 2025  
julia ace
These heifers know what's good for them to get away from the heat.. lovely rural scene..
July 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture
July 18th, 2025  
