Previous
Photo 3254
Seeking Shade
It’s been around 28°C today, part sunny, part cloudy. These cows were all under this tree, trying to stay cool I’d guess!
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
7
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4784
photos
177
followers
146
following
891% complete
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3250
1444
3251
1445
3252
1446
3253
3254
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th July 2025 3:43pm
day
,
hot
,
shade
,
cows
Pat Knowles
ace
I love that photo…..cows do y often sit under trees as they can stand a fair amount of heat but these are wise ones & it does sound very hot. A beautiful country scene. They are heifers!
July 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Charming
July 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Too hot today! Got to around 31º here. Bleugh! Waiting to see if any of the promised rain lands here tomorrow. Nice shot of the heifers.
July 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sensible cows.
July 18th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Such a lovely composition!
July 18th, 2025
julia
ace
These heifers know what's good for them to get away from the heat.. lovely rural scene..
July 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
July 18th, 2025
