Previous
Photo 3258
Californian Tree Poppy
These always make me think of fried eggs.
Thanks for all your looks & comments.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
11
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4789
photos
177
followers
147
following
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
11
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th June 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
poppy
,
californian
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the angle of this showing it on a level with that nice dome of pollen. Defo a fried egg!
July 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Sunny side up
July 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
I’ve never seen one, pretty magnificent and yes, a fried egg def springs to mind
July 22nd, 2025
Brennie B
Isn't this different..never seen one.
July 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely !
July 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like their crepe-paper petals.
July 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I really like the wrinkles in the white petals , beautiful photo Carole
July 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh so pretty!
July 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty pov! Yes, a fried egg! 😁
July 22nd, 2025
