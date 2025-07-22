Previous
Californian Tree Poppy by carole_sandford
Californian Tree Poppy

These always make me think of fried eggs.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
Love the angle of this showing it on a level with that nice dome of pollen. Defo a fried egg!
July 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Sunny side up
July 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I’ve never seen one, pretty magnificent and yes, a fried egg def springs to mind
July 22nd, 2025  
Brennie B
Isn't this different..never seen one.
July 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely !
July 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like their crepe-paper petals.
July 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I really like the wrinkles in the white petals , beautiful photo Carole
July 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh so pretty!
July 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty pov! Yes, a fried egg! 😁
July 22nd, 2025  
