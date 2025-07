A bit of ancient Lincoln

Taken between the car park & high street. This is the back view of High Bridge Cafe & the Glory Hole on the River Witham.

The Bridge you see today dates back to 1160. The timber framed buildings were added around 1540. The narrow opening created by the arch of the bridge is known as the Glory Hole. Back in the middle ages it was also known as the murder hole. It’s been a cafe since 1937…