Echinops & Bees by carole_sandford
Photo 3260

Echinops & Bees

The bees are all over these flowers, their new favourite dish! Can’t resist a close up bee.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
893% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav! beautifully composed and delightful speckles of pollen all over his furry body !
July 24th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What awesome detail
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a busy bee.
July 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh my goodness this is awesome…
July 24th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific!
July 24th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely detailed image
July 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Absolutely stunning capture!
July 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
July 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Awesome!
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional
July 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
top quality Carole , beautiful
July 24th, 2025  
