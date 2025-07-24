Sign up
Previous
Photo 3260
Echinops & Bees
The bees are all over these flowers, their new favourite dish! Can’t resist a close up bee.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
11
7
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
13
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th July 2025 7:31pm
Tags
bees
,
echinops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav! beautifully composed and delightful speckles of pollen all over his furry body !
July 24th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What awesome detail
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a busy bee.
July 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh my goodness this is awesome…
July 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific!
July 24th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely detailed image
July 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Absolutely stunning capture!
July 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
July 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Awesome!
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional
July 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
top quality Carole , beautiful
July 24th, 2025
