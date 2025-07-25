Previous
Sorry not sorry! by carole_sandford
Sorry not sorry!

I seem to have a thing about photographing bees at the moment. I particularly liked this one.
Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Absolutely beautiful… stunning capture
July 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, yes the bees are buzzing about in abundance now
July 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
They are very photogenic I think & when we get a good one we feel elated! I can understand the fascination.
July 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They are always nice to photograph.
July 25th, 2025  
