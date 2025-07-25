Sign up
Previous
Photo 3261
Sorry not sorry!
I seem to have a thing about photographing bees at the moment. I particularly liked this one.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
4
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th July 2025 4:05pm
Tags
bee
garden
lavender
Beverley
Absolutely beautiful… stunning capture
July 25th, 2025
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot, yes the bees are buzzing about in abundance now
July 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
They are very photogenic I think & when we get a good one we feel elated! I can understand the fascination.
July 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
They are always nice to photograph.
July 25th, 2025
