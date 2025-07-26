Previous
🎶 who loves you Pretty baby…. by carole_sandford
Photo 3262

🎶 who loves you Pretty baby….

Went to the cathedral tonight to see a tribute band playing the music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. They were superb & there were people literally dancing in the aisles .
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
893% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact