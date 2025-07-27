Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3263
Thirsty Woody
These birds don't usually hang around for long, but lately they’ve been having a drink at the bird bath - looking around for predators between every mouthful of water.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4798
photos
177
followers
147
following
893% complete
View this month »
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
Latest from all albums
1448
3260
1449
3261
1450
3262
1451
3263
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th July 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
drinking
,
garden
,
woodpecker
Josie Gilbert
ace
Great shot.
July 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous against the green
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture…
July 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close