Hartsholme Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 3264

Hartsholme Lake

Lucy & I went for a walk around Hartsholme Lake today. We managed to avoid rain, but the sky at times was rather threatening.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9!
894% complete

Beverley ace
Lovely calmness… stunning sky I’m glad it stayed dry for you
July 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking clouds although they do look troublesome.
July 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely shot
July 28th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
It’s a lovely lake scene, so good there are walking trails there.
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very inviting
July 28th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 28th, 2025  
