Previous
Photo 3264
Hartsholme Lake
Lucy & I went for a walk around Hartsholme Lake today. We managed to avoid rain, but the sky at times was rather threatening.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
lake
,
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
Lovely calmness… stunning sky I’m glad it stayed dry for you
July 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking clouds although they do look troublesome.
July 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely shot
July 28th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
It’s a lovely lake scene, so good there are walking trails there.
July 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very inviting
July 28th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 28th, 2025
