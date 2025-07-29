Sign up
Previous
Photo 3265
Dahlia & Wasp
I had already focused on the dahlia when the wasp climbed from underneath the petals, so kind of it to appear at the right moment!
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4803
photos
177
followers
147
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th July 2025 2:38pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
,
wasp
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous photobomber. Fav
July 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
great close up
July 29th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Nice capture of the Dahlia. Not so sure about the Wasup. Vile creatures. I’m sure they have a purpose, just not sure what it is.
July 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice detailed image
July 29th, 2025
