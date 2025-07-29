Previous
Dahlia & Wasp by carole_sandford
Photo 3265

Dahlia & Wasp

I had already focused on the dahlia when the wasp climbed from underneath the petals, so kind of it to appear at the right moment!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous photobomber. Fav
July 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
great close up
July 29th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Nice capture of the Dahlia. Not so sure about the Wasup. Vile creatures. I’m sure they have a purpose, just not sure what it is.
July 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice detailed image
July 29th, 2025  
