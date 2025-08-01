Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3268
Cloudy Pond
This is the pond on the edge of the walled vegetable garden. No ducks on the water at this time, but some great cloud reflections.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4809
photos
177
followers
147
following
895% complete
View this month »
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Latest from all albums
3265
1453
3266
1454
3267
1455
3268
1456
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st July 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
doddington
Phil Sandford
ace
Looks very moody. Fav
August 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Love the little pink flowers in the foreground & the great reflections.
August 1st, 2025
Brennie B
Lovely composition. Love the clouds
August 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflection of the clouds.
August 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view and reflections in the pond !
August 1st, 2025
Hazel
ace
Nice reflections!
August 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous reflections
August 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close