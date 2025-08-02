Sign up
Previous
Photo 3269
Lucy
A photo of Lucy from our walk around Doddington Gardens the other day.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
6
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4810
photos
178
followers
147
following
895% complete
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
Latest from all albums
1453
3266
1454
3267
1455
3268
1456
3269
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st July 2025 2:41pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lucy
,
doddington
Brennie B
What a lovely photo .
August 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous image of her - she knows how to talk to the camera. :)
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Shes full of happiness. this is a beautiful photo…
August 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous capture - love her little smile
August 2nd, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
I love this kid. Great photograph.
August 2nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot.
August 2nd, 2025
