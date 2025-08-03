Sign up
Previous
Photo 3270
First One
This is the first Cosmos to have bloomed in the garden this year. Such a great colour!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4811
photos
178
followers
147
following
895% complete
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3266
1454
3267
1455
3268
1456
3269
3270
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd August 2025 4:08pm
Tags
garden
,
cosmos
Michelle
Beautiful
August 3rd, 2025
