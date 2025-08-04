Previous
Hartsholme by carole_sandford
Photo 3271

Hartsholme

We’ve had wind & rain today, though the sun did come out late afternoon. So, Hartsholme lake from last week.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
896% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Such a pretty scene and some lovely reflections
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact