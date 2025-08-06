Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3273
Looking Up
A pigeon had flapped about in this tree whilst the squirrel was feeding on the nuts. It made him move very quickly to another branch. Trying to decide here if it’s safe to go back, I reckon.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4814
photos
179
followers
147
following
896% complete
View this month »
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
Latest from all albums
1455
3268
1456
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th July 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
Michelle
Such a worried look on he’s face
August 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks well fed.
August 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
August 6th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Great shot
August 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cute.
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fabulous image
August 6th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Oh fabulous capture
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close