Looking Up by carole_sandford
Looking Up

A pigeon had flapped about in this tree whilst the squirrel was feeding on the nuts. It made him move very quickly to another branch. Trying to decide here if it’s safe to go back, I reckon.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Michelle
Such a worried look on he’s face
August 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks well fed.
August 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
August 6th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Great shot
August 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cute.
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous image
August 6th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh fabulous capture
August 6th, 2025  
