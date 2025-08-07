Sign up
Previous
Photo 3274
Anemone
Only thing I got to photograph today, but I quite like it.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
anenome
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! love the detail and clarity in this ! fav
August 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
It's beautiful, Carole!
August 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is perfectly beautiful
August 7th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It looks so beautifully fragile.
August 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 7th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
August 7th, 2025
