Previous
Photo 3275
Cosmos
There are lots of cosmos in the borders of Doddington’s formal gardens. They do make lovely subjects.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4817
photos
179
followers
147
following
897% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th August 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
cosmos
,
doddington
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
August 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous array of cosmos
August 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful perfect flower#… love the colours
August 8th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
August 8th, 2025
