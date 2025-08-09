Sign up
Photo 3276
Wings of a Dove
That’s what it makes me think of. A sculpture that represents rather than actually is, I would say. The hydrangeas make a great backdrop.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sculptures
,
doddington
Lin
ace
A beautiful capture - it's a very peaceful piece.
August 9th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
August 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Looks like a whale tail to me
August 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 9th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
I'm not sure about this one but I love the hydrangeas.
August 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
My mind must work in a strange way as I am seeing a satanic symbol in a lovely setting.
August 9th, 2025
