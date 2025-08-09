Previous
Wings of a Dove by carole_sandford
Wings of a Dove

That’s what it makes me think of. A sculpture that represents rather than actually is, I would say. The hydrangeas make a great backdrop.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Lin ace
A beautiful capture - it's a very peaceful piece.
August 9th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
August 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Looks like a whale tail to me
August 9th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I'm not sure about this one but I love the hydrangeas.
August 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
My mind must work in a strange way as I am seeing a satanic symbol in a lovely setting.
August 9th, 2025  
